Master NetScaler Monitoring with ControlUp

At ControlUp we aim to provide you with the best infrastructure management capabilities for virtual environments, and NetScaler is a critical component for many organizations. ControlUp provides a free NetScaler monitoring tool. Starting with ControlUp 7.1 fully integrated NetScaler monitoring and remediation capabilities were introduced to the ControlUp real-time platform.

Let’s take a deeper look at some of ControlUp’s NetScaler-specific monitoring. In the ControlUp Real-Time Console you will notice an “Add NetScaler” button , and clicking it will prompt you to provide connection information to the NetScaler appliance.

Information provided in this screen will allow the “Data Collector” to communicate through NetScaler’s NITRO API, and will enable data visualization in the Console.

The required fields are straightforward;

Protocol – The network protocol that ControlUp’s Data Collector uses to communicate with the NetScaler appliance – either HTTP or HTTPS.

Management Address – The management interface’s IP address for the NetScaler appliance, which is the same IP address that’s used to access the NetScaler management dashboard.

Name – The name that will appear as the NetScaler connection in the Console. This field has no influence on the connection, and is just a descriptive label of the NetScaler connection.

Credentials – Username and password for an account that has permissions to access NetScaler management. ControlUp uses these credentials in order to collect the NetScaler’s management information, to add a new connection or credentials, or to choose a user.

Once connected, you will notice that the NetScaler appliance and its features are fully integrated into the Console in a continuous and natural flow.

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.