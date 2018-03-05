Maslow’s Hierarchy Of Healthcare IT Infrastructure

The Maslow Hierarchy of Needs describes a series of universal needs as motivators for human behaviors. From a patient experience perspective that would include things like, easy access to healthcare services, and a focus on staying patient-centered.

However, nowadays healthcare delivery-of-care is hugely dependant on digital systems such as Electronic Medical Records and Picture Archiving Systems. Keeping these life-critical systems running 24/7 is a monumental task for Healthcare IT. Moreover, data security management to Patient Health Information (PHI) is likely the most critical competency that Healthcare IT needs to assimilate nowadays.

From a systems and infrastructure standpoint the Maslow Hierarchy for Healthcare IT equates to the following:

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net