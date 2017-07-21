Home Cloud Computing Marketing Analytics – I Can’t See With All This Data Exhaust

Marketing Analytics – I Can't See With All This Data Exhaust

Marketing Analytics – I Can't See With All This Data Exhaust
One of the benefits of my role as a CMO for hire is that I get to work with a variety of companies across many different industries. Part of the fun for me is getting up-to-speed on new markets, learning new tech and, of course, working with a wide variety of amazing entrepreneurs. While each business is unique, there are challenges which are common across many. One that is not only common but also growing is how to get answers to questions from the massive amounts of data that is pouring in from all angles.

We track everything today. Every click, every email open, every call, scroll, tap, purchase, share and like. Let’s face it marketers have become stalkers trying to predict the moves of buyers as they traverse the internet across all their devices. As marketers we benefit from hundreds of powerful web services that are available to automate tasks and create efficiencies. CRM systems, marketing automation, billing, support ticketing systems, email marketing, web tracking, social media tools, ad platforms – the list goes on and on. Each service is powerful but the data they produce is siloed and comes in a wide variety of formats.

This results in seemingly simple questions turning into month long goose chases as we try to track down all the different data sources, organize it and run queries. For instance, the answer to a simple question such as “who are your best customers” might pull data from several places as “best” might be defined differently by different groups:

Read the entire article here, Marketing Analytics – I Can’t See With All This Data Exhaust – Chaos Sumo

via the fine folks at Chaos Sumo

Chaos Sumo
Chaos Sumo Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives - on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.
