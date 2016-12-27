Manufacturer Standardizes 24×7 Availability and Disaster Recovery Globally with Veeam
How MacLean-Fogg Company ensures the 24×7 Availability of Microsoft, ERP and specialized manufacturing systems with Veeam solutions, saving $5,000 and nearly 600 hours each year.
https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/veeam-maclean-fogg-success-story.html
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet