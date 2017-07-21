Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar
Watch Jared Cowart from NVIDIA GRID explain how to manage your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID Insights in Citrix XenServer and Director
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]
Share this:
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper