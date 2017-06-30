Here is a new blog from VMware Professional Service and Education Insights. Please find the complete article from Spas Kaloferov here or scroll down.

NSX Global Certificate basically is a certificate signed by your Certificate Authority (CA) and this certificate is imported at a NSX “global level”. By being at a global level, it is available to all NSX Edges in your inventory. Unfortunately, neither the NSX Manager User interface (UI) nor the NSX tab of the vSphere Web client UI expose options to administer these global certificates. In order to create global certificate, import it into NSX Manager, and use it in SSL VPN or an Application Profile, you must create it via API call.

In a previous post called Managing VMware NSX Edge and Manager Certificates, we looked into NSX Edge self-signed certificates, certificates signed by a Certification Authority (CA), and certificates generated and signed by a CA and how to use them in NSX. We briefly mentioned a functionality called Global certificates as well.

In this article, we will look how to create and use VMware NSX Manager Global Certificates.

Read the entire article here, Managing VMware NSX Manager Global Certificates

via the fine folks at opvizor.