Managing updates for your Microsoft Azure VM

Managing updates for your Microsoft Azure VM
In this blog post, I will talk about how to use Update Management solution to manage updates for your Azure VMs. Right from within your Azure VM you can quickly assess the status of available updates, initiate the process of installing required updates, and review deployment results to verify that updates were applied successfully to the VM.

This feature is currently in private preview. If you’re interested in giving it a try, please sign up!

Enabling Update Management From your VM, you can select “Manage Updates” on the virtual machines blade, under Automation + Control. After selecting it, validation is performed to determine if the Update Management solution is enabled for this VM. If it is not enabled, you will have the option to enable the solution.

The solution enablement process can take up to 15 minutes, and during this time you should not close the browser window. Once the solution is enabled and log data starts to flow to the workspace, it can take more than 30 minutes for data to be available for analysis in the dashboard described in the next section. We expect this timing to significantly improve in the future.

