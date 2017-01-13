Managing the User Workspace in 2017 Just Got Easier for IT, Thanks to AppSense DesktopNow 10.1

2016 was an interesting year for those of us who work in end user computing (EUC). Technology has continued to evolve; user expectations have continued to rise, and the risk of cyberthreats on the user endpoint has increased significantly. Just managing these three elements is a challenge – but trying to balance them can at times seem impossible.

Let’s start with technology. in 2016 we saw updates to Windows 10, the release of Windows Server 2016, more and more users moving to Office 365, and numerous application delivery and virtualisation technologies like Numecent and CloudHouse start to change the way we deliver and manage applications.

Post-Windows XP migrations, IT has made a good start at increasing user productivity, providing users with improved remote access, access to file and sync solutions, and workspaces that provide unprecedented performance, even when virtualised, thanks to the likes of Nutanix and Atlantis.

While there are now multiple vendors, technologies and solutions to allow IT to deliver operating systems, applications and data to users, not one of those vendors can support every use case. Hence, we are still very much in a hybrid world when it comes to EUC.

