Managing Security with AWS – #AWS Session Video
Customers using AWS benefit from over 1,800 security and compliance controls built into the AWS platform and operations. In this session, you will learn how to take advantage of the advanced security features of the AWS platform to gain the visibility, agility, and control needed to be more secure in the cloud than in legacy environments. We will take a look at innovative ways customers are using AWS to manage security more efficiently. After attending this session, you will be familiar with the shared security responsibility model and ways you can inherit security controls from the rich compliance and accreditation programs maintained by AWS.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
