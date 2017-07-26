Managing Cloud Costs with Turbonomic: Part 1 of 3

You received your first cloud bill and nearly passed out – wasn’t the cloud supposed to be cheaper than hosting workloads on your own hardware?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in underestimating what the cloud will cost, but there are things you can do to reduce cost. In this three part series we’re going to review strategies for managing cloud costs and help you tame your cloud bill. In this article we’re going to look at:

Effectively scaling your workloads to meet user demand

Controlling your budget

Effectively Scaling Your Workloads

It is common in an on-premises environment to over-provision virtual machines to ensure that you are able to meet used demand. After all, you have the hardware and giving your workloads extra capacity will ensure that they have the resources to handle whatever load your users can send at it. While this same strategy will work in the cloud, the issue is that you pay hourly for that extra capacity that you allocate to your workloads.

The goal in any cloud deployment is to ensure application performance while maximizing the efficiency of your environment. Seeing a virtual machine running in the cloud with 10% CPU utilization should not give you a sense of calm, but rather it should give you a sense of anxiety about the bill that you will receive at the end of the month.

