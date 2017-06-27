ManagerEngine Service Desk Innovation Webinar Preview
Join this webinar to learn about how you can turn your service desk into a hub of innovation.
Register now http://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/service-desk-innovation.html
In this webinar, we’ll show by example how you can leverage your service desk to lead your business toward innovation. Here are a few of the topics we’ll be covering:
- Innovation in the context of an IT service desk.
- Opportunities and ideas for innovation in your service desk.
- Possible deterrents of innovation in your service desk.
- Making sure you have all the right tools for innovation.
