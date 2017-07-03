ManageEngine NYC User Conference 2017
Mark your calendar for two days of learning and fun at the ManageEngine User Conference in Manhattan, New York.
- Get a first look at product launches, new features, updates, and integrations, all aimed at keeping you ahead of the curve.
- Attend live demos to better understand our products and learn about the latest trends through customer case studies.
- Participate in one-on-one sessions with our experts and network with peers.
Register now: http://bit.ly/NYCMEUC
This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
