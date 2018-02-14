Malware copies file to evade anti-virus, detection-based cybersecurity tools

New malware technique evades detection by simply copying a file

We break it down step-by-step to show you how it works

Innovative hackers continue to deliver sophisticated malware that evades detection

The Bromium Lab is back to break down a recent outbreak of sneaky malware, shared with us by some of our customers who caught this in their isolated micro-VMs.

For decades, malware has tried to avoid detection in evermore cunning ways:

First, files became polymorphic so that simply checking files on disk wouldn’t work.

Then malware behavior became polymorphic too so that detection tools would struggle to spot the malware’s activity in the noise and chaos of typical PC operations.

Still, behavior analysis remains the main strategy for the detection-based security industry.

