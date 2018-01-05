Use Bromium to stop malicious phishing and safely open any shared web link from email or chat clients

Eliminate restrictive IT security policies that limit user access to shared URLs

Protect remote and roaming endpoints from malicious links when outside of layered defenses

The news isn’t good. Malicious phishing links in email and chat clients continue to slip past all defenses, leading to enterprise data breach, loss, and even destruction. This is despite advancements in anti-phishing techniques, steady improvements to secure email gateways, user awareness training, and phishing test performance.

These always-on pathways for cybercriminals and nation-state attackers rely on an end user’s predictable behavior to achieve the breach. Users tend to click on shared links quickly and with little thought. Because that’s what we do.

Phishing is an inexpensive way to wreak havoc.

Read the entire article here, Malicious Phishing Stopped Via Application Isolation from Bromium

via the fine folks at Bromium