Malicious Email Attachments Stopped Via Application Isolation

Email attachments drive cybersecurity experts nuts. Despite advancements in malware detection, malicious email attachments are still getting through defenses, leading to enterprise data breaches, loss, and destruction.

End users can’t be held responsible for cybersecurity and still get their jobs done.

Legitimate applications—many expressly whitelisted including the Microsoft Office Suite—are easily exploited to bypass layered defenses and gain an organizational foothold from a single compromised host.

To do their jobs, users must open email attachments from external sources—whether reading resumes, processing invoices, receiving delivery notifications, sharing financial statements, or collaborating on legal agreements with outside parties. Cybercriminals know this and work the vulnerability: ransomware is commonly delivered via weaponized Office documents or PDFs, with total ransomware-related damages estimated to exceed $5 billion in 2017.

via the fine folks at Bromium