Hybrid cloud services is a 100B USD opportunity and HPE and Microsoft have built an exciting and unique Azure Stack proposition to help you monetize it.

HPE is a preferred partner in providing infrastructure and services for Microsoft’s hybrid cloud offerings and one of the hardware vendors that can resell Azure services to partners. And, as you’re about to see, we’re making a major long-term investment in this great new platform.

But the big question we want to answer today is: As a service provider, how will your business make more money with HPE and Azure Stack? Here’s where things get exciting.

Azure Stack enables hybrid cloud services

What’s Microsoft Azure Stack? It’s a new hybrid cloud platform that lets you deliver Azure services from your own data center. You can extend your hosted private cloud services to hybrid cloud by delivering Azure services from your data center.

Read the entire article here, Making money: HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack bring it for service providers

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.