Making Hybrid IT simple: Customer success and latest innovations revealed at HPE Discover 2017

During his spotlight session at HPE Discover 2017 in Las Vegas, Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President and GM of HPE’s Software-Defined and Cloud Group, confirmed HPE’s commitment to making hybrid IT simple. He kicked off with an analysis of the state of the industry, focusing on the ubiquity of digitization. “Digital transformation is all around us,” he said. “It’s about turning knowledge, data, and innovation into business value. But what is really happening is customers are demanding more of the digital experience from every single business.” In fact, according to IDC, by 2018, 80 percent of organizations will implement changes as a result of digital disruption.

According to Lewis, to fuel digital transformation, the number of applications has exploded. But the reality is that less than 40 percent of organizations across all industries are actually digitized. This stat tells us that while demand is huge, IT teams aren’t prepared to embrace digital transformation. Lewis admits there is no simple answer to this. As the demand for digitization has increased, many organizations have turned to the public cloud. Yet along the way, they realized that the cloud does not solve all of their challenges. Lewis believes the future of IT will be hybrid, and again, reiterates HPE’s mission is to simplify it.

Read the entire article here, Making hybrid IT simple: Customer success and late…

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.