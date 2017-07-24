Private cloud, traditional IT, public cloud — how do you choose the right destination for each workload in a hybrid IT environment?

While the majority of workloads still run on traditional—or non-cloud—infrastructure, there’s no doubt that cloud has become the de facto choice for new workloads. According to 451 Research’s Best Practices for Workload Placement in a Hybrid IT Environment, within two years the current mix will reverse from a 60/40 split in favor of traditional infrastructure to a 58/42 split in favor of hybrid cloud infrastructures—and for good reason.

CIOs and CTOs continue to be under huge pressure from the business to drive innovation and growth, and cloud is often touted as a way to do that. But cloud does not just equate to public cloud. You need to carefully identify and select which deployment venue is best suited for your specific workload.

Changing nature of a workload

As you compare traditional IT and cloud models, the nature of the workload is different. In a traditional IT environment, the applications, middleware, and data all run on your on-premises infrastructure. A clear linkage between the service, the application, and the workload exists. By contrast, as you move toward a hybrid IT approach with hybrid cloud, applications remain critical, but the service becomes the focus as the workload components touch different deployment models.

Read the entire article here, Make the right workload placement decisions in a hybrid IT environment

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.