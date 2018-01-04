Home Applications Major updates for Veeam Agent for Windows and Linux

Major updates for Veeam Agent for Windows and Linux

Major updates for Veeam Agent for Windows and Linux
Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3 brings some MAJOR enhancements to our flagship product, but this milestone also brings updates to both Veeam Agents. In my previous blog post, I introduced you to the #1 feature of Update 3: Centralized Management for the Veeam Agents. If this is the first time you’re hearing about our new agent-based backup solutions, I suggest you peer back through the Veeam Blog to get up to speed. But, if you’re ready to hear about what’s new with the Veeam Agents, you’ve come to the right place.

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1

Besides centralized management and deployment of Windows agents, another major feature request that we’ve received is support for Windows Server Failover Clustering. Holding true to our core values, Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1 server version adds protection for your mission critical Windows Server failover clusters, including SQL Server failover clusters and SQL Server Always-On Availability Groups (including SQL Server 2017), in a transactionally consistent fashion. Our R&D team has built special logic into the agent to intelligently determine which nodes are active versus passive and be able to back these up in a consistent manner. Application and server consistency during the backup is important as it will ensure that entire cluster node recovery as well as individual item-level recovery is possible.

Read the entire article here, Major updates for Veeam Agent for Windows and Linux

Via the fine folks at Veeam.

Applications
Data Center
Databases
Management
News
Veeam
Veeam

Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

