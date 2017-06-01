The first half of this year has been a period of exciting growth for Workspot. Not only have we signed a ton of new customers for our VDI cloud solutions, we’ve also achieved some big partnership milestones with Microsoft.

Read more to catch up on how Workspot is blowing away the competition. Why is Workspot unstoppable? Our insanely simple VDI solves the cost and complexity issues customers have been struggling with for years with legacy VDI solutions. Legacy solutions are out. Customer success is in. We’ll also share some of the enlightening ways our customers are using Workspot to deploy VDI on Microsoft Azure and on-premises.

Workspot + Microsoft achievements

Our team has been working closely with Microsoft so that our customers can reap the benefits. Those efforts have been paying off in spades. Our tight integration with Azure means that customers using Workspot desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) can benefit from innovations no other vendor can offer, such as consolidated billing, burst pricing and power management. It’s also really easy to get started with Workspot on Azure – just go to the Azure Marketplace and choose Workspot.

Read the entire article here, Major Momentum! Workspot is On a Roll With Microsoft and New VDI Cloud Customers

via the fine folks at WorkSpot