LTE and IoT Systems and Signal Quality Book

The long-term-evolution (LTE) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) Systems and Signal Quality book presents a consolidated view and basic approaches to LTE and IoT systems, analysis and signal quality. This edition is especially low-priced through Amazon/CreateSpace print-on-demand approach that allows it to be affordable to more readers.

In this book, several key topics are included on LTE and IoT systems, signal quality, analysis, basic mathematics and interpretations, illustrations, tabulated results, signal-quality relevance with 3GPP specifications, overall product architectural aspects, hardware, testing, and measurements for signal quality. The book systematically covers the following topics that span into 12-chapters:

  • LTE system
  • LTE UE hardware and interfaces
  • Signal levels, PAPR, and crest factor
  • LTE frequency and clock sources
  • Frequency errors and signal quality
  • Receiver I-Q impairments
  • Transmitter I-Q imbalances—their estimation and cancellation
  • Transmit gain management and time alignment
  • Receiver AGC and blockers
  • Signal-quality characteristics and measurements
  • Radio link budget for LTE system
  • IoT system and signal quality

LTE and IoT systems and signal quality are a valuable resource that will benefit a broad spectrum of mobile/wireless engineers, from beginners to LTE and IoT test and system integration members, system engineers, hardware and firmware debugging teams, and product managers.

This book is prepared with a blend of practical aspects, system analysis, signal-quality issues, and basic mathematics, with interpretation of the results in an easy way, including more than fifty figures and plots and more than twenty-five tabulated results with relevant easy interpretation notes. The easy interpretation and worked-out examples will also help the non-physical-layer members in getting a good overview of what is looked upon on the physical-layer side to improve the systems and signal quality.

SIVANNARAYANA NAGIREDDI, PhD, is Technical Director, Mobile IoT at Sigma Designs Inc., California, USA, and leads the mobile IoT activity. Dr. Nagireddi actively contributed to LTE and mobile/wireless IoT development including multiple key activities of system architecture and simulations, system on chips (SoCs), hardware, customer facing product development, and system integration. He is the author of VoIP Voice and Fax Signal Processing, a book published by Wiley, USA.

