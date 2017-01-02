The fun part of predictions is that we get to revisit them at the end of the year. They always say that hindsight is 20/20, so let’s take a peek at what my predictions authors pulled together from our previous IT industry predictions from 2016.

Let’s touch on some of the key items to see how things went in 2016. First,

The Rise of Cloud and Denting Traditional On-Premises Footprints

It’s tricky to find the numbers that are an honest way to provide the story about who is winning the cloud versus on-prem war. It’s kind of interesting that we even see it as a war, but in a world where the cloud-native folks are driving the bus forwards and the server huggers are running to try to get a ride, we have to step back and see what the real effect is.

Read the entire article here, Looking back on the 2016 IT Industry Predictions

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!