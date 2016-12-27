Looking back at Big Data management in 2016

I’m an interested follower of the data management space and have been doing so for some years. This year, we had some amazing changes that have happened in 2016. I know many bloggers in this space are looking ahead and trying to prognosticate about what the future will be for big data, but before we do that, let’s reminisce about some of the noteworthy things that have happened this year.

Hadoop’s hype waned

In the early days, Hadoop was marketed as the future of data management. Although it still may be, I think many companies were over-promised on Hadoop’s capabilities with regard to performing advanced, concurrent big data analytics. In a recent benchmark, we learned that you can’t yet replace your data warehouse with Hadoop. However, some companies have been in proof-of-concept for two or more years and were given hope whatever capability they wanted would come in a future version.

There’s no doubt that some value does derive from the data lake, but it can’t provide everything to all people. Companies began to realize this year that the hope that was peddled by some vendors was not a strategy. More than ever, companies want to a more complete architecture that may require more than one solution to keep up with demand of their business intelligence and data science need.

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.