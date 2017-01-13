Logon Simulator for Citrix Reviewed by DABCC’s Douglas A. Brown

In this downloadable document, Douglas A. Brown discusses the specific technical features and functions of this software that was conceived and architected finally allow IT to, “know before end users know” if there is going to be a problem when they logon and launch Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop applications/desktops.

Topics Include

Define logon simulation technology

Review server and end point product architecture

Contrast logon simulation technology from traditional load testing and emulation tools.

Features and functionality and use case examples such as, better than real-time alerting, the live dashboard, failure point analysis drilldown, and historical success/failure reports

Use Case: The Goliath Logon Simulator Advanced Warning Architecture

About the Author:

Douglas A. Brown is the Founder of DABCC.com. Douglas has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and end-user computing technologies. Prior to DABCC, Douglas worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer where he was named ‘Systems Engineer of the Year’ in 2002. Douglas was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) from 2005-2016, the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) from 2006-2016, and the VMware vEXPERT award for his contributions to the industry. Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.