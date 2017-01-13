Logon Simulator for Citrix Reviewed by DABCC’s Douglas A. Brown
In this downloadable document, Douglas A. Brown discusses the specific technical features and functions of this software that was conceived and architected finally allow IT to, “know before end users know” if there is going to be a problem when they logon and launch Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop applications/desktops.
Topics Include
- Define logon simulation technology
- Review server and end point product architecture
- Contrast logon simulation technology from traditional load testing and emulation tools.
- Features and functionality and use case examples such as, better than real-time alerting, the live dashboard, failure point analysis drilldown, and historical success/failure reports
- Use Case: The Goliath Logon Simulator Advanced Warning Architecture
About the Author:
Douglas A. Brown is the Founder of DABCC.com. Douglas has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and end-user computing technologies. Prior to DABCC, Douglas worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer where he was named ‘Systems Engineer of the Year’ in 2002. Douglas was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) from 2005-2016, the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) from 2006-2016, and the VMware vEXPERT award for his contributions to the industry. Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.
Download and read the ‘Logon Simulator for Citrix Reviewed by DABCC’s Douglas A. Brown’ Here
