LoginVSI – VDI Reference Architecture Monthly

Here we are again with another post for the Reference Architecture Monthly. I’m finding that there is a lot of great information with respect to proofs of claim and sizing, which is incredibly useful if you are trying to architect your own solution. In most cases these documents will carry this information, but what is more interesting is that there is almost always a unique morsel of information, sometimes hidden in the context of some great testing and analyzation. So, I’m going to start focusing on what I consider “the cool bits”.

VMware Horizon 7.0 and VMware vSphere 6.0 with EMC Unity Storage Systemsby EMC End-user ComputingSummary. This paper was a reference architecture summary for EMC’s End-User Computing VMware Horizon 7.0 and VMware vSphere 6.0 with EMC Unity Storage Systems Solution Guide. I’m sure the Solution Guide has a lot of the details I typically look for in these reviews. With that said, it is clear that the goal of this document is to highlight the benefits of EMC’s new Unity Storage Systems—which were released earlier this year—and their capabilities with respect to VDI performance.

In this paper, they review 5 reference configurations using Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10, leveraged both Login VSI Office and Knowledge workers and used both VMware linked-clones and instant-clones.

Read the entire article here, VDI Reference Architecture Monthly – November 2016

via the fine folks at LoginVSI