LoginVSI: Notes from the Citrix Synergy 2017 Solution Expo

We’ve been back from Citrix Synergy 2017 for a week now – and for the fifth year in a row, it was a great experience for us here at Login VSI. There have been plenty of recap articles about the event, but before too much time passed, we wanted to give you a quick view of Citrix Synergy from a vendor’s perspective on the exhibit hall floor.

“Performance starts here.” That was our theme this year at Citrix Synergy 2017, and we saw a lot of interest especially in the latest release of the Login PI 2.0 software for digital workplace performance management. We announced Login PI 2.0 at the show, and my colleague Adam Carter gave a great synopsis of the new release in this space already. As Gartner Research said in a recent report, a good end user experience is the ultimate predictor of success in a VDI implementation, and having Login PI’s virtual users measure and record end user desktop performance data, to help you spot and predict problems before end users notice, just makes sense. It was gratifying that both visitors to our booth and the judges of the Best of Citrix Synergy 2017 awards seemed to get it!

There was a lot of buzz in the Citrix Synergy Solution Expo about the results of the VDI Like a Pro “State of the VDI/SBC Union” survey, which were also announced at the show. Ruben Spruijt from Atlantis Computing and our own Mark Plettenberg did a fantastic job conducting the survey, and the results are packed full of insights and trends about the VDI industry. If you haven’t checked out the results whitepaper, get your hands on a copy, and register for the Survey Results webinar. Or, check out an independent review of the survey results here.

Read the entire article here, Notes from the Citrix Synergy 2017 Solution Expo

via the fine folks at LoginVSI