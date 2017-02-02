Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in December by Dell EMC and Nutanix. While I always encourage you to grab these papers yourself and go through them thoroughly, I’ve also distilled them down to some of the cool bits that caught my attention. However, there can be much more to these papers, so please check them out if you are interested. Having our vendor community use Login VSI to show off their cool capabilities and top line performance is always a blast. So, let’s get crackin’…

VMware Horizon 7 Reference Architecture by Nutanix

Here we are with a relatively new “Tested with Login VSI” logo’d reference architecture from Nutanix, which includes a lot of some great stuff, like massive efficiency in desktops per NX-3460-G5, DR, App Volumes, View Composer Array Integration and some pretty great boot times. As you know, hyper-converged systems are all the rage in VDI now, and Nutanix is the biggest name in the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

This paper contains a ton of great information, but also provides some excellent performance numbers.

Read the entire article here, VDI Reference Architecture Monthly – December 2016

via the fine folks at LoginVSI