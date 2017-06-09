We are pleased to announce a new partner. Beeso IT has been added to the Login VSI family. Beeso IT provides their clients with the strategic tools required to enable their users. Specialising in Cloud solutions, End User computing and Business process automation.

We believe this partnership will help facilitate the continued success of both Login VSI and Beeso IT within the ever-evolving VDI/SBC market. We are very excited to work with Beeso IT in the near future.

“Beeso IT strives to identify the very best technologies and build the highest levels of expertise and relationships with those vendors, developing a reputation in the marketplace for professional excellence. The Unrivaled level of insight Login VSI provides into the User Environment makes it an essential tool for delivering the best possible experience. We are thrilled to be working with Login VSI.” Daniel Beeson, Beeso IT

Read the entire article here, [Announcement] Login VSI expands its global coverage with Beeso IT

