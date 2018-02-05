Home News Login VSI announces free Meltdown/Spectre Emergency Edition

0
0

Meltdown and Spectre security patches may seriously affect Windows User Experience

Software solution provider Login VSI (www.loginvsi.com), the industry leader in VDI and DaaS performance testing, announces the temporary availability of a free, full-production, license of their flagship product Login VSI to every organization using Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, or Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS).

This Emergency Edition will be free for all end-user organizations looking to test the performance impact of Meltdown and Spectre security patches, and will be valid until March 31, 2018. This license offers unlimited users, unlimited locations and includes all standard workloads. This special license can be requested through the Login VSI website, and through selected partners in Login VSI’s extensive eco-system of (VDI-performance supporting) software, hardware and service vendors.

Login VSI also started a series of lab tests to objectively quantify the exact performance impact of the different security patches rolled out today, and will keep doing so until the problems are contained. The results of these tests will be made available at www.loginvsi.com, and shared in their newsletter.

Avoid performance problems caused by security patches

The dangers of the two security threats Meltdown and Spectre are beyond doubt. All IT vendors involved are rushing in with patches to fix the threats. This flow of patches will continue as these patches are expected to arrive in phases. Windows OS updates and VMware vSphere updates have already started, and will soon be followed by additional OEM device manufacturer firmware updates. Login VSI expects the most urgent security dangers to be addressed by the end of Q1 of this year.

Organizations running business critical applications in centralized environments, are urgently in need of help to assess objectively the potential performance impact of all the changes coming their way. As Login VSI is the industry standard load-testing tool to test the performance impact of all changes in centralized desktop environments, we understand the urgency in the market and want to help out.

Use objective testing to find the facts in the noise

Claims of anticipated performance impact vary widely, and may be underestimated or exaggerated (depending on the perspective of the writers). Performance impact numbers most mentioned vary from 5% to 30% and will be dependent on many factors. The impact is expected to be relatively large in I/O intensive and virtualized environments, but will be felt in all environments with a need to offer a good user experience to a larger number of users. Objective data are therefore key.

Login VSI is the industry standard in VDI and DaaS performance testing and benchmarking. Indices VSIbase and VSImax give a widely accepted, and very objective, insight in the baseline performance and scalability of centralized desktop systems, before and after patches are installed. These tests will provide the data to make timely decisions about scaling up hardware, or otherwise fine-tuning systems, so performance problems caused by the security patches will never affect real end-users.

For more information about this press release please contact:
Frans Wauters, Marketing Director at Login VSI by email: marketing@loginvsi.com.
For more information about the Spectre / Meltdown license please visit www.loginvsi.com.

About the author

My name is Frans Wauters, I’m the Worldwide Marketing Director at Login VSI. I’m active in IT since January 1988, and with a certain amount of fear looking forward to this ‘30 years in the business’ moment. After five years in sales I moved to marketing which is still my passion. I had the privilege to work in Silicon Valley, Barcelona and Romania, but am now very happy living in The Netherlands. My goal at Login VSI is to recognize, explain and communicate the business benefits of our great technology so we help to make the VDI world a safer place. In case of questions or remarks, you can best reach me and the rest of my team at marketing@loginvsi.com.

