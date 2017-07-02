Home Applications LogAnalytics – Free Tool to Take control of your RDS, VDI and XenApp infrastructure!

LogAnalytics – Free Tool to Take control of your RDS, VDI and XenApp infrastructure!

In the following DABCC TV video, sepago’s Sascha Juch walks us through their FREE Azure LogAnalytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites!About Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites.

The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states

This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses.

Use the power of Azure Log Analytics with this agent for your RDS and Citrix Worker – servers and desktops. You don’t need an SQL server for monitoring data nor additional infrastructure. Collected data are analyzed and shown in your Azure workspace.

  • Data collection – Data are collected from each Microsoft RDS and Citrix worker – each minute. Works for worker on-premises as well as in Azure.
  • One single agent – Deploy this single agent to your worker. You don’t need any other infrastructure components. All relevant data are sent to your workspace.
  • Big-data and dashboards – Azure Log Analytics comes scalable, durable, highly available and as a service. You don’t need a complex big data infrastructure on-premises.

Learn more: http://loganalytics.sepago.com/


About this project

Marcel Meurer privately started up this project last year to give a clear added value to Microsoft RDS as well as to Citrix Sites. From his perspective, it fills a gap because there is no solution focused on user experiences by Microsoft now. Even with System Center Operation Manager process performance, bandwidth, latency, logons, etc. are not analyzed and treated. This project makes monitoring and analytics serverless (no additional license, backup and administration for SQL server, etc.) possible.

Please feel free to use this Agent and Azure Log Analytics for your analytics and monitoring of RDS/Citrix Sites on-premises, in a cloud or hybrid. Use it as “it is”. This is still a privat project without any warranty or liability. If you have questions, writeMarcel an email or contact sepago GmbH for professional services.

About Marcel Meurer

Marcel works for an IT consulting company in Cologne, Germany. In his role as a division manager he is responsible for the consulting business. In this role, he also works directly with customers and vendors to build solutions. sepago GmbH with its three sites in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich is specialized and focused on the business areas Cloud solutions, Network and mobility, Data Center and Modern workplace client. The main partners are Microsoft and Citrix.

Marcel has been awarded as a Microsoft MVP for Azure since 2016.

Follow Marcel at:

DABCC TV DABCC-TV is a video podcast show where the hottest virtualization and cloud vendors demo and discuss their solutions. Featuring technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, desktop virtualization (VDI), server virtualization, application virtualization, remote desktop services, application deployment, application management, performance monitoring, and application deployment from vendors such as Citrix, VMware, Microsoft and many more!
          Sessions

