Lockton and IGEL Prove It’s all in the Timing

Here’s what keeps IT people up at night. Lockton Companies, the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage, was moving along with its Citrix VDI deployment, when about a quarter of the way through, one of its thin client vendors altered key features without giving Lockton a heads up. The thoughtless move on the vendor’s part threw a wrench into the rollout, presenting a list of difficult challenges.

Perfect timing, and serendipity, offered the solution when Lockton Vice President of IT Operations Jamie Creek shared this frustrating turn of events at a Kansas City golf charity event sponsored and hosted by IGEL and IGEL Platinum Partner Choice Solutions.

Afterward, Lockton tested the IGEL Universal Desktop (UD2-LX) units and the IGEL Universal Management Suite, and saw immediately IGEL could not only deliver superior thin clients for the estimated 1,800-unit deployment, but also provide centralized management for Lockton’s network of thin clients from its Kansas City headquarters.

