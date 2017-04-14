Home Cloud Computing Load balance your VMware Horizon view environment with Kemp Load balancers

In the series how to today the how to load balance with Kemp. VMware environments use a Connection server, the broker, as the first point of contact. VMware does not offer a load balancing option in the product. The options you have is to use DNS Round Robin or a 3rd party load balancer. Our customers use Kemp load balancers to provide this functionality. This short blog is to show you how to setup this functionality.

To understand why you need to setup load balancing a little explanation. There are three option basically;

  1. No load balancing
  2. DNS RR
  3. 3rd party product

With no load balancing you put your faith in the VMware Cloud Pod (assuming you got that) and it’s distribution method. Its a different blog to say how that works but there are nicer methods. When you use DNS to load balance you are using a coin to load balance, it flips either way and that where you are going. It will not check uptime, so if it ain’t working you flip again (F5) and you might end up with a working server. With the 3rd party solution like Kemp you can verify if the server is running, what the load is and so on before you connect the user. I think the choice is clear, you need a load balancer.

Read the entire article here, Load balance your VMware Horizon view environment with Kemp Load balancers

via Rob Beekmans.net

RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans Rob Beekmans is a 26 year IT vetaran that worked in many fields in IT before he joined PQR 7 year ago. Rob is a senior consultant with a strong focus on Application and desktop delivery, User Environment Management, Mobility and monitoring. Rob is a VMware vExpert and is a member of the VMware EUC-Champions group. Rob shares his vision and insights on his personal blog, on webinars or on stage.

