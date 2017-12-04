LIVE From VMware Hands-on Labs: VMware Workspace ONE Setup & Configuration

Integrate VMware AirWatch with the integrated VMware Workspace ONE platform to enable single sign-on (SSO) from any device to any application, and to deploy applications from Workspace ONE. Roger Deane & Shardul Navare of VMware demonstrate how to set up & configure the solution live from our Hands-on Lab, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. (EST).

