Listerhill Credit Union refocused it’s service desk ticketing with ServiceDesk Plus – Video
Watch Leia Powell, a network technician at the Listerhill Credit Union, explain how switching from Remedyforce to ServiceDesk Plus sped up their request resolution by customizing request templates and workflows without needing to write any code. Thanks to quick and easy customizations, she says her team was able to be more productive and extend IT support capabilities to other departments also.
To know more about codeless customizations in ServiceDesk Plus, visit us at https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/
This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
Share this:
