Liquidware: What’s New in ProfileUnity, FlexApp & Stratusphere – Episode 327

In episode 327, Douglas Brown interviews J.Tyler “T. Rex” Rohrer, Co-Founder / Strategic Alliances and Jason E. Smith, VP, Product Marketing at Liquidware. Tyler. Jason and Douglas discuss what’s new in the latest ProfileUnity, FlexApp, and Stratusphere releases, how the world has changed since Covid-19, their IGEL integration, and so much more! This is a really fun podcast!

About Liquidware

Liquidware is the leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company’s products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners.

For more information, visit www.liquidware.com

About J.Tyler “T. Rex” Rohrer, Co-Founder / Strategic Alliances

Tyler Rohrer co-founded Liquidware after leaving a key role within VMware’s Enterprise Desktop Team. Previously, he was a partner at FOEDUS, which was acquired by VMware. Tyler heads up the Strategic Alliance program and is engaged in managing the company’s relationships with major platform and storage partners. He has been an official member of the Forbes Technology Council since 2017. The FTC is an invitation-only organization for technology executives.

About Jason E. Smith, VP, Product Marketing

Jason E. Smith heads the Product Marketing team, strategically focusing on go-to-market strategies for the company’s innovative desktop solutions. Jason frequently speaks on desktop computing technologies at such events as Citrix Synergy, VMworld, and VMware Partner Exchange.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

