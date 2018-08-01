Home Applications Liquidware WhatMatrix Results

Liquidware Beats Industry Giants to Take Top Spot in Application Layering in Independent Technical Analysis

Liquidware, the leading third-party provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced that its FlexApp application layering software has nosed out Citrix’s App Layering and VMware’s App Volume products to take top billing in WhatMatrix’s community-curated independent analysis of application layering solutions.

“We compared these three products against some 140 key criteria in our rigorous evaluation of Application Layering software,” said Rory Monaghan, lead consultant at WhatMatrix. “Liquidware FlexApp emerged as community number one – with the richest feature set of all Application Layering products on the market.”

WhatMatrix is different from other product comparison endeavors in that its community evaluations are all based on in-depth technical analysis, reflected in comparisons of 100-plus evaluation points, and untainted by vendor submission or pay-to-play models. Comparisons are moreover managed by named, independent community experts and validated by open community curation.

Significantly, Liquidware remains the last independent platform-agnostic player in this market segment that is dominated by giants – a fact that is of particular importance to enterprises aiming to avoid vendor or platform lock-in when it comes to their business-critical software. The company’s FlexApp application layering software delivers applications instantly to any Windows desktop environment, regardless and independently of the operating system version in use. The solution is optimized for Citrix and VMware desktop platforms, for Microsoft RDS/RDmi and physical desktops , as well as Amazon WorkSpaces, and desktops running on Amazon, Google and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

Among the criteria measured by WhatMatrix, FlexApp was the sole solution to offer per-named user licensing; allow users to layer their own apps; offer click-to-layer; allow apps to upgrade while in use; provide data store support of MongoDB; offer both Azure and AWS native features; centrally manage file type associations; and hide layers from other users on shared machines.

“This accolade really means a great deal to us. With only three products to be measured in this comparison, it was David versus the Goliaths,” said Jason E. Smith, VP of Product Marketing of Liquidware. “What an honor to be measured against industry-leading companies, such as VMware and Citrix, and whose desktops FlexApp supports. To be number one in this category is not only gratifying but validates the tremendous functionality of FlexApp.”

Visit https://www.whatmatrix.com/comparison/app-layering to view the complete report. WhatMatrix is a living community that updates information frequently. Report criteria are subject to revision at any time. The information quoted here was accurate on the date of publication.

About Liquidware

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs and desktops running on Amazon, Google and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms. The company’s Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

