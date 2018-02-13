Liquidware user experience monitoring fills gap in DaaS migration

When IT leaders at a global events and publishing company chose to move their physical and virtual desktops to the cloud, they quickly discovered they couldn’t do it alone.

By early 2016, Informa had more than 1,000 employees using Citrix virtual desktops. As that number had grown, the desktops and their support infrastructure became increasingly difficult to manage.

“Complexity is the biggest enemy in IT,” said Martin van Nijnatten, head of end-user computing at the London-based company. “That was the key argument for moving from doing your own VDI to desktop as a service.”

At the same time, the VDI user experience was getting worse.

“There was a big gap between the physical desktops and the VDI estate,” said Peter MacNamara, senior VDI engineer at Informa. “Your user experience would not be the same wherever you went.”

The end-user computing team decided to migrate from physical and virtual desktops to Amazon Web Services’ desktop as a service (DaaS) offering, WorkSpaces. The move was made possible by Liquidware, whose products — particularly its user experience monitoring software — identified potential problems and provided much-needed management capabilities for the new cloud desktops and applications.

