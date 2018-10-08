Home Applications Liquidware UK Customer DAS Leverages Stratusphere UX for deep visibility and diagnostics for desktop estate.

LONDON, UK. – IP EXPO October 3, 2018 – Liquidware, the leading third-party provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced the UK leader of legal expenses insurance, DAS, has become a customer with their recent procurement of Stratusphere UX, Liquidware’s user experience monitoring and diagnostics solution.

Darren Perry, EUC Manager, DAS UK Group, commented “Since implementing VDI in 2014 we have lacked the ability to drill into the Operating System to pinpoint issues, measure trends and create meaningful reports on our endpoints.” The main catalyst for seeking a solution was a period of performance issues for a regional office’s staff that was suffering with slow logons and inadequate performance in general. “As project lead for our VDI implementation, I have much experience in our environment and was aware of where things have gone well and not so well. While I was pretty sure what was the root cause, I didn’t have the ability to measure process hits, affected applications, logon times etc. Stratusphere UX achieves all this and more for DAS.”

After discussing the requirements and running a pilot with ComputerWorld, a Liquidware Acceler8 Partner, DAS has purchased Stratusphere UX licenses for their head office and one of their regional office VDI data centres. VDI users are the initial use case, but DAS will be extending Stratusphere UX across their VMware Mirage fleet of physical desktops and laptops in due course.

DAS has a number of new EUC initiatives where they see Stratusphere UX providing benefits to their business, namely:

  • Support for planning an expansion of their VDI estate
  • The on-boarding of VDI from home
  • Working with their more complex (High Performance) desktops
  • Windows 10 testing and on-boarding
  • Scaling the environment
  • A real time dashboard for BAU (business as usual) incidents and alerts so they are ahead of the game should an issue arise – fix it before it’s a problem!
  • Monthly KPI reports
  • Troubleshooting for users who have reported issues from a previous date, pulling historical info will prove useful when working on longer standing issues
  • Measuring Network and SAN performance during an issue

Liquidware is exhibiting at this year’s IP Expo and can be found in the Citrix Pavilion at Stand K24 where they will be demonstrating not only Stratusphere UX but also their market-leading workspace management solution, ProfileUnity and application layering solution, FlexApp.

Liquidware Offerings

Liquidware™ provides industry-leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including:

  • Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop
  • VMware® Horizon View
  • Amazon® WorkSpaces
  • Microsoft® Virtual Desktop as well as physical Microsoft® Windows PCs
  • Desktops running on Amazon, Google and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

The company’s Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just-in-time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware is a Microsoft Partner and its products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

About ComputerWorld

ComputerWorld is a leading IT solution provider based in Bristol who focuses on delivering IT based business solution throughout the UK. Its core areas of business include Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace Transformation and Security.

Liquidware
Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company's Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering.

          Share this video