Liquidware Releases Stratusphere UX 6.0 – User Experience Monitoring for Citrix, Microsoft, VMware, AWS Environments!

Release offers major architectural enhancements to support scale and performance, newly supported client and application visibility

Liquidware, a leading 3rd party provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced the general availability of Stratusphere™ UX 6.0, a user experience monitoring and diagnostics solution for physical desktops, virtual and cloud-based workspaces. Stratusphere UX has received a major architectural change with this release, scaling to support the capture of far more user, machine and application metrics and information. The solution has also added features to support application strategy, application visibility as well as support for new end-devices.

“We have put significant resources behind this version of Stratusphere UX,” said David Bieneman, CEO and co-founder, Liquidware. “Architectural enhancements and the addition of a Stratusphere Collector Appliance now allow the solution to extend visibility and capture more in-guest details, while also increasing overall responsiveness and reporting.” The new architecture of Stratusphere UX will better support enterprise environments with a platform scale increase of 400 percent and increases of 40 percent in interface responsiveness and over 100 percent in reporting time.

“Stratusphere UX 6.0 has been a great solution for us. We have significant resources invested in VMware and the ability to monitor the environment is important to us. Liquidware provides greater speed to resolution and detail over other solutions we’ve used, including vRealize Operations Manager,” said Ralph Looney, Senior Director, IT Infrastructure and Systems at Coast Community College District. “We could not be happier with Stratusphere UX and how it supports the delivery of user experience and meeting the needs of our students.”

Greater End-Device and Application Visibility

With this release of Stratusphere UX, the product will now support Apple OS X (El Capitan) and macOS (Sierra). It has increased visibility to support end-device trace route functionality; physical-layer connectivity can play an important role in the delivery of user experience for remote users. In addition, release 6.0 of Stratusphere UX will provide greater application features with new Application Strategy reporting. Specifically, the solution will add reports for application utilization and application candidates (complexity) for FlexApp, Liquidware’s Application Layering solution.

To better support the application lifecycle, Stratusphere UX 6.0 will also include new application-specific GPU metrics. Based on a partnership with NVIDIA and its software development kit, Stratusphere UX enhances the existing NVIDIA GRID visibility with new application-specific encode, decode, frame buffer and graphics utilization metrics. GPU can play a significant role in the delivery of virtual desktop workspaces, and the combination of Liquidware Stratusphere UX and NVIDIA server-based GPU cards offer a solution designed to support the monitoring, diagnostics and overall visibility required to support application optimization and health.

“Modern enterprises need to understand the technical details of user experience as they strive to both improve system usability and virtualize clients in a platform agnostic fashion.  Tools which allow the enterprise to reliably baseline usability, diagnose deviations, and act on the results help meet this need before it becomes a stumbling block on the road to digital transformation,” stated Shannon Kalvar, Research Manager for IDC’s IT Service Management and Client Virtualization Program.

More information about Stratusphere UX can be found at www.liquidware.com/products/stratusphere-ux

About Liquidware

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

