Liquidware Labs Honored with Award From the Citrix User Group

Founding Member Sponsor of the CUGC Receives Recognition for its Contribution to the Community

Liquidware Labs today announced that it has received a special sponsor award from the Citrix User Group Community (CUGC) in the inaugural CUGCY awards. The official announcement is located at https://www.mycugc.org/page/2016-cugcy-awards-sponsors.

The CUGCY member appreciation awards recognize specific members, groups and sponsors that have gone above and beyond at local meetings, webinars, blogs and forums that contribute to making CUGC a vibrant community. The awards’ nomenclature was inspired by ESPN’s ESPY awards.

“CUGC’s success depends on the entire community pulling together. That includes not only our members, leadership and Citrix, but our sponsors too. Liquidware Labs has supported CUGC’s mission since we first launched in 2015,” commented George Abar, Executive Director, CUGC.  “Much more than financial support, the Liquidware Labs team has provided relevant, technical content at local meetings and excellent counsel to our global leadership team. We are extremely pleased to award Liquidware Labs with the recognition of our 2016 CUGCY Sponsor Award.”

The official CUGC was launched in 2015 at Citrix Synergy and continues to grow its global membership, demonstrating the continued passion and enthusiasm for Citrix solutions across the world.

“We are pleased and excited to be recognized by CUGC as a recipient of their Sponsor Award 2016. The CUGC community has made it their mission to put education and thought leadership at the top of their agenda, a goal we feel privileged to support, “said Grace Krokidas, VP Marketing, Liquidware Labs. “Liquidware Labs is proud to be associated with the CUGC, and we look forward to continuing our relationship to help drive the growth and authority of this important community in the coming years.”

More information about the CUGC and how to join can be found at www.mycugc.org

About Liquidware Labs

Liquidware Labs™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. Stratusphere™ FIT and Stratusphere™ UX products deliver visibility into desktop environments and support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidwarelabs.com for further information.

