Home Videos Liquidware Labs FlexApp vs. Unidesk/Citrix App Layering Publishing/Entitling an Application to Users

Liquidware Labs FlexApp vs. Unidesk/Citrix App Layering Publishing/Entitling an Application to Users

0
Liquidware Labs FlexApp vs. Unidesk/Citrix App Layering Publishing/Entitling an Application to Users
0

This is a direct comparison of the time it takes to publish/entitle an application to users once it has been packaged. FlexApp is fast and straight-forward while Unidesk/Citrix App Layering applications are encumbered by numerous steps by being tied to OS layers and the version of the OS.

For more information please visit: http://www.liquidwarelabs.com/

This video is via Liquidware Labs

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Videos
Liquidware Labs
Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Maximizing SQL Server availability is a double-edged sword. In a perfect world, every user in every organization would have every system available 100% of the time. But as companies face the costs and logistics to make that happen, the opportunity arises for important dialogue between IT professionals and executives to determine how best to increase […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492981388_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware Labs FlexApp vs. Unidesk/Citrix App Layering Publishing/Entitling an Application to Users

          This is a direct comparison of the time it takes to publish/entitle an application to users once it has been packaged. FlexApp is fast and straight-forward while Unidesk/Citrix App Layering applications are encumbered by numerous steps by being tied to OS layers and the version of the OS. For more information please visit: http://www.liquidwarelabs.com/ This […]

          read more
          hqdefault.jpg

          DealerSocket Goes into High Gear with ScaleArc

          1493774150_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Using vSphere Docker Volume Service for Highly-Available Databases

          1493753344_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Cinia builds a powerful and secure DRaaS on VMware technology

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video