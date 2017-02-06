Liquidware Labs FlexApp Layering = Enterprise Optimization Revolution

I was presenting to our sales teams at the Liquidware Sales kick off recently and was fascinated by the following response I received.

“Why wouldn’t you leverage FlexApp in your environment? At this point enterprises have virtualized infrastructure, desktops, networks, and storage but still continue to install applications natively.”

After reflection, it is kind of amazing how far we have come in just a few short years. Enterprises think nothing of leveraging vMotion to “live” migrate an exchange server to another host for maintenance, (while users are actively sending mail through it I might add). One of my colleagues would tell stories of migrating the primary corporate internet gateway with vMotion during a webex demo with customers. While the entire company was browsing the internet. That is called confidence in the technology. Advances in Desktop, Networking and Storage virtualization have really shifted IT optimizations light years ahead of where we were.

With applications, I think the hesitancy for optimization is more complicated. For example, users often take applications for granted because they just work and often don’t change for years at a time. They come to lean on them, like they would a cell phone or any other daily use tool. Subconsciously, desktop users experience is often tied to the individual applications, despite the general complaint that “my desktop is slow”. That was one of the original adoption barriers for VDI, until it slowly got better. The unspoken challenge enterprise IT has always faced is the fear of change. Combine this with the notion that enterprise IT is graded on how satisfied the end users are, and that becomes a recipe for “Status Quo”. So enterprise IT often makes infrastructure decisions based on how the users might react as opposed to how they can optimize.

