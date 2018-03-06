Home Applications Liquidware In Citrix Ready Pavilion At HIMSS 18′ To Showcase Products

Liquidware will Demo their Award Winning Desktop Virtualization Solutions

Liquidware, a leading third-party provider of platform agnostic end-user computing solutions, announced today that it will demonstrate its independent workspace environment management suite that works across virtual and physical desktops. Liquidware can be found in the Citrix Ready Pavilion – Booth # 12332 – at HIMSS 18, taking place March 5th – 9th, 2018.

Liquidware provides healthcare organizations with policy and user environment management settings, application layering for streamlined Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop image management as well as compatibility with single sign on user management. Users have seen an 80% reduction in migration time to Windows 10 and Server 2016 and a 90% reduction in time in Windows logins. Such significant results demonstrate the importance Liquidware places on aiding healthcare to better address HIPPA requirements through virtual and physical desktop technologies.

Jason E. Smith, VP of Products at Liquidware, will discuss the ease of use and implementation of Liquidware ProfileUnity User Environment management, FlexApp Layering and Stratusphere UX through an upgrade to 100 Citrix XenApp servers for a major healthcare organization.

Listen as Jason describes how 8,000 users were seamlessly moved to new Citrix servers within one week while keeping users productive by still using the pre-existing Citrix environment. Liquidware will speak at the Citrix Booth 7520 during the HIMSS show on March 7th at 12pm.

“Liquidware‘s products have closed gaps in our infrastructure and saved us so much time that we can focus on other important improvements that really enhance the quality of patient care. ” Josh Wilda, Metro Health Hospital

“All of our nurses need to access the EHR. Our floor nurses may only need three apps, but a head nurse might need up to 10. Liquidware’s FlexApp makes it simple to layer needed applications onto the base image and makes the entire software lifecycle management process a lot easier.” Brandon Graves, IT Team Member, Willis-Knighton Medical Center

“The Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS this year will showcase partner solutions designed to make healthcare professionals more effective and efficient, while improving patient care,” said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. “We welcome Liquidware to our Pavilion to demonstrate how their independent workspace environment management suite reduces the time healthcare professionals need to access their workspace to spend more time with patients.”

To learn more about Liquidware at HIMSS 18’ click here.

About Liquidware

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

About Citrix Ready

The Citrix Ready Program showcases verified products that are trusted to enhance Citrix solutions for app virtualization, VDI, mobility, networking, file sync and share, and Citrix Cloud services. The Citrix Ready designation is awarded to third-party partners that have successfully met test criteria set by Citrix, giving customers added confidence in the compatibility of the joint solution offering.

Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company's Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

