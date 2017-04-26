Home Applications Liquidware FlexApp Layering- The fastest and most efficient packaging today! #Dare2Compare

Liquidware FlexApp Layering – The fastest and most efficient packaging today! Dare2Compare to other solutions in the Citrix and VMware ecosystems. There isn’t another solution available that is more efficient at packaging applications. Other solutions can take up to 40 minutes to package a simple application. Save time, save money, save sanity, choose FlexApp. Application Layering that WORKS for you!

For more information please visit: http://www.liquidwarelabs.com/

This video is via Liquidware Labs

Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.

