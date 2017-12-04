Liquidware Essentials To Leverage Amazon Web Services To Onboard Customers To Workspaces DaaS Solution

Liquidware, a leading 3rd party provider of platform-agnostic end-user computing solutions, today announced that it will offer its award-winning solutions, including ProfileUnity, FlexApp and Stratusphere UX, to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers via Amazon Workspaces. Liquidware also joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) with solutions targeted specifically for end-user computing practices.

Since 2009, Liquidware’s solutions have supported desktop transformation projects across all varieties of Windows desktop and application strategy delivery, including physical desktops, VMware Horizon, Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp as well as RDSH and cloud-based solutions. To date, the company has assisted multiple organizations in successfully planning and completing their transition from older desktop technologies to cutting-edge paradigms.

“Today’s leading organizations are seeing the benefits of desktop virtualization, and many want to move these workloads to a premier provider, such as AWS, to reap the benefits of additional security, productivity and flexibility that this solution offers,” said J. Tyler Rohrer, co-Founder of Liquidware who manages strategic alliance for the company.

Liquidware’s solutions are available on AWS Marketplace. Liquidware is also working with AWS to create a new category of channel partner, which will specialize in using Liquidware’s solutions as they apply to a move to AWS. These services would include:

Secure Policy and Profile Management with ProfileUnity, to assist migration to AWS, provide cross-compatibility across Windows OS and scalable robust user profile and environment management Innovative Layering of Applications with FlexApp, to determine an application strategy, and augment image management for Amazon Workspaces and Amazon Appstream 2.0 Assessment, Validation, Diagnostics and Performance Engineering with Stratusphere UX to both onboard customers to the correct AWS tier as well as ensure ongoing uptime and optimization While Liquidware’s solutions currently support AWS, the company is also embarking on a roadmap that will increasingly ensure that their products have the scalability and robustness to ensure cloud-readiness in even the largest desktop environments.

Partner Quote:

“Liquidware has been an excellent partner since the beginning of our relationship and has always stayed at the leading edge of business trends regarding desktops,” said Chris Noon, co-founder Nuvens. “Their work with AWS is another wave in their channel strategy and is providing us with fresh opportunities to expand our portfolio of services to the cloud and grow our business.”

IDC Quote:

“Today, organizations have more options than ever to host their desktop workloads. The launch of Windows 10, as an ever-evolving OS, also complicates the issue, and desktop environments are sure to become more heterogeneous than ever in the mix of OS and platforms,” according to Tim Grieser, Research VP, IDC. “In this climate, it is imperative that customers can avail themselves of a methodology and toolset to ensure that they can make a smooth transition to next-generation workspaces. Liquidware’s work with AWS is good news for customers wanting a measured and purposeful path to success on Amazon Workspaces.”

For further information visit http://www.liquidware.com/solutions/solutions-platform/amazon-workspaces