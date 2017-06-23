We’re poised to see a quantum leap in telecom technology – and 5G will be at the center as the most powerful, efficient, and intelligent set of mobile phone and data communication capabilities to date. Telecom providers need to begin transforming their networks for the 5G future today, while continuing to confront myriad legacy struggles ‒ including 4G/LTE build outs, shrinking customer revenue, and increased competition from OTT (over-the-top) competitors.

Preparing for 5G while keeping the lights on for today’s business is a heavy lift, but progress is already underway. The good news is many providers are further along the 5G migration path than they may realize. According to IDC[1], 68% of telecom leaders are actively implementing or planning network virtualization.

Network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) are key to updating the three network areas that providers need to transform when creating a 5G network: the radio access network, the core network, and the service creation layer.

Read the entire article here, Lightning Speed: The Profitable Future of 5G

