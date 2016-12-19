Leveraging NetScaler MAS as a NITRO API Proxy

One of the cool features Citrix MAS which most haven’t seen yet, is the ability to use it as a NITRO API Proxy, So this is something that I spoke about on the MYCUGC Networking webinar, so I decided to write a blogpost on it as well.

So for instance in a fully managed enviroment, we might not be able to communicate directly with each NetScaler appliance and would need to go trough the NetScaler MAS appliance. In this case having the NITRO API Proxy would also allow us to invoke NITRO API code directly to MAS and it will proxy the commands and forward it to another managed endpoint (CPX, VPX, MPX, SDX and so on)

But in order to leverage this feature, the instances you want to run the Nitro commands against need to be managed by NetScaler MAS. The simplest way to get started with this feature is to leverage Postman which is useful to be able to build HTTP based commands.

Now the first step we need to do is first authenticate against MAS, this is a simple process and consists of a regular HTTP POST to authenticate to the MAS appliance. So in this example I’m just using Postman directly. I specify the NITRO URL for authentication which is /nitro/v1/config/login and add the user credentials in the body.

via Marius Sandbu.