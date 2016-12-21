Leveraging Microsoft Azure with Citrix NetScaler HA

Now many are leveraging Netscaler GSLB to setup complex Geo based load balancing across different regions using built-in health checks and proximity based upon latency to endpoint and such. Citrix have also made some investments into the feature with Zones feature in XenDesktop which works together with GSLB to allow for Optimal Gateway Routing to redirect a user to the cloest datacenter. GSLB however is from Citrix not supproted in Azure. Now sometimes you just need a geo based load balancing solution, which can be easily incorperated with Azure, this is where Traffic Manager comes in!

Traffic Manager is a GEO based load balancer which can be easily integrated with Azure where endpoints can either reside there, or external endpoint and we can have different health check and load balancing options configured.

now to setup Traffic Manager against an Azure Endpoint, you need to ensure that your public IP in Azure have a DNS prefix configured if not they will not appear in the wizard. So first thing we need to create a traffic manager deployment, which is available from the marketplace.

via Marius Sandbu.