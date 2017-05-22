Home Cloud Computing Leverage VTL on Amazon AWS object storage (S3 & Glacier)

0
Today most big storage providers offer some form of long-term physical tape library storage, which enables customers to utilize a cost-efficient cold storage option. But, there can be a few key issues faced with physical tape library storage. The first is complexity that surrounds exportation and management. The second is the cost of upgrading — old tapes are slow and unreliable but new ones are not cheap. Storing conditions can also be an issue, since you must keep the tape media at specific temperatures. There is also the issue of not being able to integrate — or even replace — that cold storage into an existing cloud backup infrastructure. This is where the scalability and ease of management with a virtual tape library (VTL) can truly excel for an IT staff, who need seamless synchronization between their on-premises data and cloud backups. The option to replace a tape infrastructure with a modern, cloud-based storage system is attractive to many and this is why Veeam is investing in a VTL technology.

VTL options with Veeam

At VeeamON 2017 we had many exciting announcements and one of these was that Veeam customers can now leverage VTL on Amazon AWS object storage as a scalable and cost-effective tape alternative. The great thing about this solution for Veeam customers is that it works with Veeam Backup & Replication, with zero changes needed to existing backup processes. The lack of change of process is an important point, as many organizations build their operational procedures as well as expectations of where different restore points are with rules based on tape capabilities. With Veeam’s integrated VTL solutions, the data lives on low latency AWS public cloud storage (Amazon Simple Storage Service S3) and contains smart de-staging that allows the data to move to even more cost-efficient Amazon Glacier Storage for long-term retention. Veeam currently has two options for VTL which include either utilizing Amazon’s native VTL, or StarWind VTL to Cloud. Additional options to be announced at a future date.

