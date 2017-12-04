Home Cloud Computing Leverage IoT Data Analytics for Your Business

Leverage IoT Data Analytics for Your Business

0
Leverage IoT Data Analytics for Your Business
0

The Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling businesses to collect large amounts of data through the use of sensors from a variety of sources and touchpoints.

IoT data offers a broad perspective into many business activities and its use is limitless – from reducing maintenance costs, to avoiding equipment failure, improving operational efficiency to understanding consumer behaviors and delivering targeted marketing campaigns; and it’s only going to expand as we find more efficient ways to utilize the information. It’s estimated that 28 billion sensors will be in use by 2020, with $1.7 trillion in economic value. The scale of such data is mind-boggling.

The question is no longer how to collect the information but how to aggregate and extract insights from the data. In this article, we’ll look at how you can start to make the data collected from IoT add value to your business.

The Business Value Of Using Data Generated By IoT

There are many types of marketing and operations data that you can gather from IoT, such as consumer insights from wireless home devices (e.g., Amazon Echo) or wearable technologies (e.g., fitness trackers,) weather records and telematics captured by smart home systems, as well as driving behaviors and traffic patterns gathered from GPS systems. Depending on the nature of your business, you can use such data to inform many decision-making processes, including:

  •      Delivering targeted marketing messages to specific customer segments.
  •      Serving higher value content based on subscribers’ preferences.
  •     Analyzing product usage to inform marketing and distribution.
  •      Understanding customers’ interaction with in-store displays to optimize services.
  •      Conducting social analytics to gain actionable insights into the personalities and behaviors of individuals and groups.
  •      Defining usage-based policies and rates.
  •      Fine-tuning fees based on demand and trends.
  •      Managing delivery fleet and other logistics operations to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.
  •      Performing preventive maintenance to avoid costly failures.
  •      Identifying and understanding quality-control issues.
  •      Maintaining pipelines and network loads to avoid accidents and outages.
  •      Conducting video analytics to optimize operations, improve safety, and manage crowd movements.

Read the entire article here, Leverage IoT Data Analytics for Your Business

via the fine folks at Chaos Sumo

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Internet of Things (IoT)
Mobile
Networking
News
Storage
Chaos Sumo
Chaos Sumo

Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives – on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511832130_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Video: Data Protection for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

          In today’s digital economy, 81% of enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy to drive increased innovation, speed time to market, and optimize cost. In this era, downtime and data loss means a loss in customer confidence, damaged brand reputation, and ultimately lost revenue and competitive advantage. Veeam provides data protection across your multi-cloud environment – […]

          read more
          1511939531_maxresdefault.jpg

          Migrating from Citrix Command Center to NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) – Video

          1511789164_1511789161_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server 2017: World’s First Diskless Database – Video

          1512349032_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA I am AI Docuseries, Episode 1 Video : AI with the Heart of a Composer – AIVA

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video